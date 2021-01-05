Runaway June's Natalie Stovall Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Runaway June's Natalie Stovall became the latest country star to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis, sharing with fans last week that she recently recovered from the virus. Posting a selfie on Instagram, Stovall told her followers that she had a "Covid Christmas" after testing positive in early December.

"She’s back! Ha. We’ve had a full on Covid Christmas round these parts. I tested positive a few weeks ago and hunkered down with lots of grocery deliveries," she wrote, thanking a friend for the care packages they sent. "So thankful it was a mild case. Just achy, exhausted, and SO STRANGE not to taste or smell! But I have been cleared by Vanderbilt and am immune/ not contagious for at least 90 days."

The musician wrote that her mild symptoms were "the silver lining here." "I know so many people hurting and affected by this awful disease," she concluded, sharing that she and husband James Bavendam "are definitely counting our blessings. Stay safe and healthy out there, y’all. Here’s to getting back to normalcy ASAP."

In a post on Christmas morning, Stovall shared a selfie with her husband and revealed that the holiday was one of only two Christmases she had spent somewhere other than her childhood home.

"This morning was one of only 2 Christmases I’ve not woken up in the house I grew up in," she wrote. "But thank goodness for zoom!! We all still spent the day together!! Hope y’all’s day was Merry and Bright! *We even got a dusting of snow around midnight* In my world - that is the best of omens for the days to come."

Before her diagnosis, Stovall was able to help her bandmate Jennifer Wayne's boyfriend Austin Moody surprise Wayne with an engagement proposal in Nashville. Stovall had arranged for Wayne to meet her at Ocean Way Studio for a recording session, and in addition to her bandmate, Wayne found Moody waiting for her outside.

"What a way to end 2020!" she captioned a series of proposal photos on Instagram, including snaps of the newly-engaged pair kissing, Wayne showing off her ring and Stovall popping a bottle of champagne. "Thanks [Zach Knudsen] for capturing the moment and [Natalie Stovall] for orchestrating the whole thing! Here’s to 2021!!"