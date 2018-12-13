Watch Reba McEntire Perform ‘The Christmas Song’ From ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Reba McEntire performed several songs for the annual CMA Country Christmas show, including “The Christmas Song.” Decked out in a shimmering silver gown, McEntire was backed by a full orchestra, with snow falling around her.

McEntire went through several wardrobe changes during the show, which earned rave reviews from fans, as did her performances. In addition to singers like Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Amy Grant, Martina McBride and Old Dominion, among others, McEntire also sang a few Christmas classics, including “Hard Candy Christmas,” “The Man With a Bag” and “What Child is This?”

The Oklahoma native previously revealed she started Christmas shopping early, most of which she does online.

“Yes, I have started my Christmas shopping,” McEntire told PopCulture.com and other media. “Absolutely. I’m an internet girl. So when I see something, I usually buy four, because I want one, and then I get somebody, you know, all my buddies or my nieces and nephews and kids and grandkids, I’ll find something for them, and I’ll buy it immediately.”

McEntire also revealed her favorite holiday tradition, which includes her son, Shelby, and an unlikely movie.

“I’ve got lots of new traditions,” McEntire acknowledged. “Shelby and I, we used to always watch Christmas Vacation on Christmas Eve night. Now we watch Elf and Nacho Libre. If you’ve never watched Nacho Libre, you’re probably saying, ‘Why on earth is that a Christmas movie?’ But it’s a lot of fun, and we laugh a lot. And the other ones we do, we hang out at home a lot more. And then of course, after Christmas, we take off and go on vacation.”

The 63-year-old recently opened up about some of the struggles she has faced, including two divorces, as well as losing eight of her band and crew members in a plane crash in ’91 — all tragedies that were bearable because of her unwavering faith.

“Some religions are, you gotta pray three times a day. Well, I knock that out before I get out of bed,” McEntire told CBS This Morning. “Thank Him for a good night’s sleep and a good bed and I love this pillow. Thank You for this house you’re letting me live in. Oh my gosh, I love it. I don’t preach. I try to live by example. I’m not perfect. I’m a little renegade a lot of times. I love to have a drink of whiskey. But I’m a good person, and I try never to hurt anybody’s feelings.”

