Watch Reba McEntire Record ‘Storm in a Shot Glass’ From Upcoming New Album

Reba McEntire is taking fans behind the scenes for the recording of another one of the tracks from her upcoming Stronger Than the Truth album! This time, the country music icon is giving fans a look at “Storm in a Shot Glass.” The song was written by Leslie Satcher, Mary Browder and Will Robinson.”

“We just got this song not too long ago,” McEntire explained in the video, shot while she was in the studio. “It’s the first one we’re doing on our second day, here in the tracking room in Nashville, Tennessee. We’ll start out, it’s about 10:30 in the morning, and we’re ready to rock.”

The Oklahoma native can be seen working out the details of the song with her band, and singing in the vocal booth. The clip gives fans a sneak peek of the tune, which they will be able to hear in its entirety, along with the rest of the album, on April 5. And, like McEntire previously promised, the record is country.

“I meant it to be country,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “I wanted it to be an album full of songs, like the songs and the music I grew up with. Dance songs. Heartbreaking songs. Story songs. And that’s what I found.”

McEntire co-wrote two of the songs on Stronger Than the Truth, including “No U in Oklahoma,” which she previously shared. But the 63-year-old insists she didn’t give herself preferential treatment when it came time to picking out songs for the project.

“It was a lot of fun,” McEntire said. “I enjoy writing. I enjoy collaborating. I like working with other people. So it was really fun. But just because I write the songs does not mean that they get on my album. Only the best songs, the ones that really touch my heart get on the album.”

The country music icon is likely getting ready to return as host of the 2019 ACM Awards, where she admits there is only one time she is likely to get nervous.

“Right before I walk on stage, I’m a little nervous, butterflies are flying,” McEntire confessed. “But after you take that first step, and say that first sentence, everything is golden.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Pre-order Stronger Than the Truth at McEntire’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018