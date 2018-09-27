Reba McEntire Has a New ‘Foodie Pal’ in Shay Mooney's Little Boy

Reba McEntire is known for her Southern hospitality, and the country star extended that gracious spirit to a new friend this week as she spent some time with Dan + Shay member Shay Mooney's 20-month-old son, Asher.

In a set of snaps shared to McEntire's Instagram page, the Oklahoma native can be seen sharing a snack with Asher as a plate of pastries sits next to the pair.

As many often are in McEntire's presence, little Asher appeared completely enthralled with whatever McEntire was handing him.

(Photo: Instagram / @reba)

"I made a new friend today. Asher Mooney," McEntire captioned the photos. "We're foodie pals!!!"

(Photo: Instagram / @reba)

The singer also added the hashtag #CMACountryChristmas, indicating that the sweet moment happened at rehearsals for the annual holiday show. This year's CMA Country Christmas special, hosted by McEntire, features performances by artists including Dan + Shay and tapes on Sept. 27 in Nashville, airing later this year.

Mooney posted the same photos on his own Instagram page, writing that his son "has no idea" about his celebrity encounter.

"Asher wandered into Reba's dressing room today... lookin for food I'm sure," the singer joked. "And this wonderful, kind, gracious, beautiful woman shared her biscuits and pumpkin rolls with him. He has no idea how cool this was. But he will one day. Thank you for bein such a class act @reba. My family and I love ya lots."

Other performers during the special include Tony Bennett, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs and Brett Young. Multiple acts, including Eldredge and Dan + Shay, have performed on the show in previous years, while stars like Young and Old Dominion will be making their debuts.

"I've always cherished celebrating Christmas alongside family and friends, taking time to reflect on the season," McEntire said in a statement. "I'm so excited CMA invited me back to host their show and am looking forward to fun singing carols with my friends."

While 63-year-old will perform holiday songs during the special, she recently revealed that she was in the studio working on new music.

On Sept. 18, McEntire shared a set of photos of studio headphones, a soundboard and a shot of herself in front of a microphone, a sheet of lyrics printed out on a music stand next to her.

"Back at it in the studio #newmusic #comingsoon," she wrote.

