Reba McEntire Moves Upcoming Arena Tour to 2021

Reba McEntire has postponed her upcoming arena tour to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, making the announcement on Tuesday in a video on Instagram. "You know we're gonna postpone our concert tour 'till next summer," she said. "I hate to do that, but out of everybody's well-being, we just want to make sure that everybody stays safe and healthy, that's a number one main thing."

"I'm gonna miss y'all terribly, and band, crew and I, we're really wanting to get back on stage but this is the best thing to do right now," she continued. "Uncharted territory." Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans who would like a refund will receive an email with instructions. "I hope you hang onto it and come see us next summer," McEntire said. "Won't be the same without you." She added that in lieu of a tour this summer, she will be releasing old concert footage and specials to streaming. "I know it's not the same as being live, but I got a little throwback Thursday or Friday and Saturday, Sunday, Monday Tuesday. Hopefully it'll provide a little bit of entertainment during this summer," she said. "Just stay tuned and let us know what you've been doing and we'll stay tuned to you too, okay? Love you all very much and stay safe, I love you."

(Photo: Universal Music Group)

"I can’t wait to see everybody when we know it’s safe to gather again," McEntire added in a statement. "We’ve worked so hard on this new show and I’ll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!" In addition to her arena tour, the country star has also canceled a number of her Las Vegas residency dates with Brooks & Dunn this year including the residency's April and June shows. Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas is currently scheduled to return in October.

See McEntire's list of 2021 dates below:

July 8 - Evansville, IN / Ford Center

July 9 - Huntsville, AL / Von Braun Center

July 10 - Biloxi, MS / Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 15 - Green Bay, WI / Resch Center

July 16 - St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

July 17 - Sioux Falls, SD / Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 22 - Duluth, GA / Infinite Energy Center

July 30 - Bethlehem, PA / Wind Creek Event Center

Aug. 6 - Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 7 - Toledo, OH / Huntington Center

Aug. 12 - Peoria, IL / Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 13 - Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena

Aug. 14 - Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena