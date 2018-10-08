Reba McEntire Offers Details on Next ‘Real Country’ Album

Reba McEntire is back in the studio, working on a new album! The 63-year-old reveals she has already recorded plenty of new songs, which she is eager to share with her fans.

“Well, I’m really excited about getting back in the studio working with [producer] Buddy Cannon on a new project,” McEntire shared. “It’s going to be probably the most country album I’ve ever recorded. I don’t have a release date on it yet, but we have 13 songs already recorded, and we’ll go in and do some more if we find them. Loving it, just real country.”

The country music icon admits she is always listening for new material, even if she thinks her project is completed.

“I can’t say no, because when they say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song. You want to listen to it?’” McEntire added. “It doesn’t take that long. Listen to it. You never know what you’re going to get. Where it comes from, you never know.”

McEntire is also considering a return to the small screen, although she isn’t quite ready to divulge any details.

“We’re working on more television things,” admitted McEntire. “We kind of got our toe in the door. Nothing I can speak about yet, because you never know what’s going to make it, and what’s going to stay on the typewriter, or the computer nowadays. But yes, we’re working on something, and I hope I can tell you about it real soon.”

McEntire’s latest album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, was released in 2017. The gospel record earned McEntire both a GRAMMY and a Dove Award.

The Oklahoma native will spend much of the fall in Las Vegas with Brooks & Dunn, co-headlining their Reba, Brooks & Dunn – Together In Vegas residency. She will also return once again to host CMA Country Christmas, an all-star holiday celebration which includes performances by Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Tony Bennett, Martina McBride and more.

In addition, McEntire will head to Washington, D.C. on Dec. 2, as one of the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, along with Cher, composer Phillip Glass and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter, among others.

“The Kennedy Center Honors is a huge thrill for me,” McEntire boasted. “I have been a part of that show for helping four honorees getting honored. Dolly [Parton], Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, and Loretta Lynn. So to get to be a part of that behind the scenes all that many times was a lot of fun for me. And now to be honored, it is the icing on the cake.”

“It takes all genres, everything you do in the entertainment business and your personal … not personal life, but philanthropic [life], what you do and help out people, it puts all that together and says,Way to go,’” added the singer. “So it’s a huge thrill for me to be a part of that list of people who’ve been honored in the past.”

A list of all of McEntire’s upcoming appearances can be found at Reba.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/CBS Photo Archive