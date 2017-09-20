Reba McEntire to Host CMA Country Christmas Special

It’s only September but Reba McEntire is already in holiday mode!

The country superstar has completed her new Christmas album and has made official plans to host the 8th annual CMA Country Christmas, which will be taped at the Grand Ole Opry House soon after the Nov. 8 Country Music Association Awards.

The two-hour Christmas show will air at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 on ABC and will feature performances from McEntire and other members of Nashville’s country music community.

“I like Christmas shows,” McEntire said. “I think it’s very festive and gets everybody in the ho ho spirit. It’s time for me to do another one. I haven’t done a special in a long time. When they asked me if I would like to do this Christmas show, I said absolutely. It just adds to the family unit, people getting together around the television and watching a special.”

Although still three months out, planning is well underway for costumes, guests, staging and instrumentation, Tennessean reports.