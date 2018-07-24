Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Enjoy Scenic Trip to Iceland

Reba McEntire is having quite an adventurous summer, and the country music icon jetted off yet again recently when she and boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo took a trip to Iceland.

McEntire gave fans a peek at the couple’s trip with a photo shared to Instagram over the weekend, with the star reminiscing on the vacation in her caption.

The shot shows the duo sitting on a rock formation on the water, with rolling hills behind them as they both bundle up in jackets and vests.

“What an incredible trip!” the “Fancy” singer wrote. “Skeeter and I had a blast in Iceland! I highly recommend it! #GoSeeIceland.”

This isn’t the first time the pair has traveled together. In June, the duo enjoyed a trip to Africa.

“Skeeter and I had a blast in Africa! Lots of smiling faces:))),” McEntire wrote next to a selfie of the pair outdoors, bundled up in coats and wearing baseball caps.

McEntire and Lasuzzo, a businessman and photographer, made their public debut as a couple at this year’s GRAMMY Awards in January, and McEntire has since shared several snaps from their time together on social media.

The couple has celebrated Valentine’s Day, attended high profile events and traveled to locations including New York City, Texas and their trips around the world.

Speaking to Taste of Country, McEntire shared that fellow country singer Kix Brooks had a hand in her initial meeting with Lasuzzo.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” she explained.

“I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us,” the 63-year-old continued. “And we’ve been dating ever since.”

While the star admitted it can be “terrifying” to start a new relationship, she and Lasuzzo have plenty of shared interests.

“Skeeter and I get along really well,” McEntire shared. “We love the mountains. Everything that we have encountered … we love going to plays in New York. He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact, my very first job other than singing was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @reba