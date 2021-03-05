Reba McEntire Announces 2021 Holiday Film, 'Christmas in Tune'

✖

After signing a deal with Lifetime for two made-for-television movies, Reba McEntire has shared that the first film, a holiday movie, will be arriving this year. Christmas in Tune will premiere during the 2021 holiday season and will be included in Lifetime's annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Christmas in Tune follows Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. "She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert, but the problem is -— the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years," the description reads. "Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life."

McEntire will star in and executive produce the movie and will also contribute an original holiday song to its soundtrack. Casting is currently underway and the movie is set to be filmed in the spring. The country star's deal with Lifetime also includes a second film that will arrive in 2022 and will not be holiday-themed. "I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies!" McEntire said in a statement. "My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years."

“Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one — but two movies for us," added Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. "Reba has been part of Lifetime’s air many years ago and we can’t wait to welcome her back!"

McEntire has already earned two acting credits this year, making a cameo in the new movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and making a second guest appearance on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon. She is also set to star in a Fried Green Tomatoes television series at NBC, which does not yet have a title or a premiere date. Variety reports that the series is an adaptation of the 1991 film described as a "modernization" of the movie and the novel it was based on. The upcoming series will explore the lives of the descendants from the original work.