Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Insists on Raising His Children in Church

Jay DeMarcus might spend a lot of weekends away from his family, while Rascal Flatts are on the road, but when he’s home, on Sunday mornings you can find the bassisst, along with his wife, Allison Alderson, and his children, Madeline and Dylan, in church.

“We live in the Bible belt. I was born and raised in church,” DeMarcus shares with PEOPLE. “That’s something that was really, really important to me, to build that foundation with our kids so they at least went to church. God knows Dylan’s gonna need it later in life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For DeMarcus, who performed in the Christian band East to West before forming Rascal Flatts with Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney, his faith is one of the most important aspects of his life, and one he wants to pass on to his daughter and son.

“We try to take [them] to church — try to let him know who Jesus is,” he continues. “It’s really important for me that they’re ingrained in a good church and have that good foundation to build upon. I think that’s a core value system that you’ll find anywhere you go in the south.”

Both DeMarcus and Alderson, a former beauty pageant winner and current TV host, are determined to raise well-rounded – and not entitled – children.

“I wanna do everything I can to make their lives as magical growing up as I can,” DeMarcus notes. “But at the same time, you don’t want them to be spoiled brats because that would be no fun to live with either.”

DeMarcus grew up in Ohio, raised along with his sister by a single mom, with a tight budget, which is why he remains grateful for what his success means for his family.

“I think our kids live an extraordinarily different life than what I lived growing up. Pretty much everything about their life is different than mine was,” DeMarcus says.

“And you know what? I’m thrilled to be blessed enough to be able to do that for them. It really makes all the long miles and all the long hours away from home worth every bit of it.”

Rascal Flatts are currently on their Back to Us Tour, with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce serving as the opening act. The trio is also working on a new album, the follow-up to their 2017 Back to Us record. Find upcoming shows at RascalFlatts.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond