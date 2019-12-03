RaeLynn Explains the Inspiration Behind New Single ‘Bra Off’ (Exclusive)

If you’ve ever felt the relief of taking your bra off after a long day, then you know exactly how RaeLynn felt when she broke up with an ex-boyfriend, an experience she details in hilarious fashion in her latest single, “Bra Off.” Co-written alongside Josh Kerr and Emily Weisband, “Bra-Off” is a sing-along ode to getting out of a relationship you know just isn’t working.

“It’s just such a fun quirky song,” RaeLynn told PopCulture.com “It’s like everybody loves a great heartbreak song, and I just wanted to take a more clever, funny approach to it because that’s how I felt. Like, some guys when you break up with them, you’re not really upset. You’re just like, ‘Thank you Jesus this is over with.’”

RaeLynn explained that the idea for “Bra Off” came from a conversation she was having with a friend when she came out with the one-liner that eventually became the song’s hook.

“I was dating this guy and the day that we broke up I thought that I was going to be a little sad because he was kind of hot,” the Texas native recalled. “But when we broke up, I was like ‘Oh my God, Jesus. This is like literally taking my bra off.’ Kind of like the same as taking off your lashes or a really tight pair of jeans, all the same feeling.

“I was talking to my friend and I go, ‘Gosh, when I broke up with so and so, it was literally like taking my bra off,’” she continued. “And when I said that she was like, ‘Okay that’s a song.’ And that’s when we wrote the song.”

The 25-year-old has been playing the song on the road for years and shared that the unique track was such a hit with fans, she knew she had to release it as a single.

“I like to test songs out on the road before I release them to really see what the fans are gravitating towards,” she said. “And for the last two years I’ve been playing ‘Bra Off’ at every show, and it’s become the fan favorite. I think that’s a really good test, to sing it live.”

“Bra Off” was produced by Corey Crowder, who is also helming RaeLynn’s upcoming EP, which is due early next year.

“I have been really honing in on what my sound is, and I think it takes an artist a while to figure out what they want to say and what they’re okay with saying,” RaeLynn said before praising Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, who recently signed her to their label, Round Here Records. “I have just been so fortunate to be able to work with the guys, BK and Tyler, and Round Here records, they’re all about breaking the mold and doing something different and letting artists really lead the charge in what they want to put out.”

“And so now that I have that freedom, I kind of feel like it’s not about staying in the lane,” she added. “I can kind of go drive and do whatever I want to. The more out of the box a song is, the more we’re like, ‘That’s the song.’ This EP is packed full of just country fun, clever lyrics, and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring