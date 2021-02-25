Proof That Carrie Underwood Still Stuns Without Makeup

✖

Carrie Underwood's Instagram followers are definitely aware that the singer is fond of posting shots from her workouts. Back in June, Underwood even celebrated Global Running Day alongside her good friend, Ivey Childers, according to Taste of Country. During the course of their running session, the "Cry Pretty" singer snapped a photo of the two, who donned make-up free looks and bright smiles for the camera.

On her Instagram Story, Underwood posted a photo of herself and Childers after they had completed their five-mile run on Global Running Day. In her caption for the snap, the "Before He Cheats" singer noted that she got to hang out with her "favorite runner," Childers, for the excursion. She also made sure to include "#GlobalRunningDay" to highlight the international event to her followers. Even though she had just engaged in an intense workout, Underwood still looked stunning in the makeup-free selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀𝙴𝙼𝙸//𝙲𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙱𝙴𝙰𝚁🎀 (@that.queen.carrie.u) on Jun 3, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

It's no surprise to see that Underwood has been busy staying active amidst the current coronavirus crisis. Not only is she a well-known country crooner, but she has also made a name for herself in the fitness sphere, as well. Underwood released her book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life in early March 2020. The book was released alongside the fit52 app, with both of these projects aiming to help those who want to stay fit throughout the entire year.

In the description for her book, Underwood expressed that when it comes to setting fitness goals, she wants others to simply be their best throughout the year. The book's description read, "I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."