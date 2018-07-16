Pregnant Jana Kramer Shows off Growing Baby Bump in New Snap

Jana Kramer is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Caussin, with the singer announcing the happy news at the end of June.

Since then, she’s been posting snaps of her growing baby bump, including this latest shot, taken during a photo shoot with Ava Women.

In the photo, Kramer stands in front of a wooden clock, wearing a white floral dress and looking down as she cradles her bump.

Ava Women is a company that offers a bracelet designed to allow women to track their cycle and other fertility-related information in an effort to help them conceive.

“A lot of you have asked if it’s just an ad or if it really worked and this post is not an ad,” Kramer said in her caption. “It’s to say we trusted @avawomen and we ended up with this sweet bump. So forever thankful.”

In a previous post, Kramer divulged that she had used the Ava bracelet to help her get pregnant with her second child, showing a pair of videos discussing the product.

“Those of you that have been following me for a while know that my conception journey hasn’t been the easiest,” she wrote. “But then I started using Ava and Ava told me my fertile window was different from when I had thought it was. I trusted it, and we got pregnant on the first cycle with Ava!”

In a recent video on YouTube, the 34-year-old, who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Jolie, said that she suffered from multiple miscarriages over the years.

Kramer acknowledged that she has gone through five losses — three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies, revealing her journey with home video clips.

“I debated even saying anything but I think that’s the problem with miscarriage,” she said in one clip. “It’s not talked about and it should be.”

“It’s sad because when you find out you’re pregnant it’s so exciting and you want to shout it and tell everybody, but you don’t because of stuff like this,” Kramer continued. “Instead, you’re left alone.”

After sharing the news of her pregnancy, Kramer told People that she is “so excited” to welcome her baby.

“We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard but just try to have some hope,’” she explained.

Kramer added that while she and her husband have gone through several challenges, the couple has returned to a good place in their relationship.

“The first [pregnancy] was tough,” she reflected. “[Caussin] was going through his thing that I didn’t even know about, but this time around he’s just truly been the greatest support system I could’ve ever asked for. It feels so much more unified and I love that.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kramergirl