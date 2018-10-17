Pregnant Jana Kramer Will Podcast Live During Her Baby’s Birth

Jana Kramer is currently pregnant with her second child, and the country singer is planning to let fans in on her delivery in a big way, telling Us Weekly that she will host an episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer, while she is giving birth.

“My husband and I have always been an open book, so why not open the door to our delivery room?” the 34-year-old revealed.

Kramer and husband Mike Caussin are preparing to welcome a son to join their 2-year-old daughter Jolie, though Kramer previously told Us Weekly she was convinced she was having a girl.

“I was convinced it was a girl,” she said. “Like, absolutely convinced with how sick I’ve been and the cravings I’ve had. I was like, ‘OK, I’m definitely having another girl.’ And I kind of secretly wanted a girl because I never had a sister, so I always wanted to know what that was like.”

She added that despite her initial thought, she’s now looking forward to shopping for her baby boy.

“I’m having so much fun shopping for boy clothes because … it’s just gonna be different,” the One Tree Hill alum shared. “I feel like we got the girl thing down pat, so it’s gonna be new and it’s gonna be fun for us to kind of learn about the boy!”

As for Caussin, Kramer revealed that her husband got emotional when he learned they were welcoming a son.

“He wants to raise his little boy [with] respect and kind of do the things that he wishes he would have done,” the singer shared. “He’s gonna be such a good dad to a boy. It’s gonna be challenging because in this day and age for boys, you don’t want to be too hard on them, but you still want them to know it’s OK to show emotion and to kind of have that mix.”

This week, Kramer shared a snap of herself and Caussin celebrating their upcoming arrival at what appears to be a baby shower.

In the shot, the couple happily prepares to cut a cake, with Kramer laughing as Caussin plants a kiss on her cheek.

“Feeling so grateful. Such a fun morning celebrating baby boy,” Kramer wrote, adding the hashtag #comingsoon.

Prior to that, the singer shared a shot of Caussin and Jolie along with a sentimental caption.

“When you think things are falling apart, it’s really just falling into place,” she wrote. “Feeling really grateful for the twists and turns in my life right now. Sometimes it doesn’t make sense but it always ends up working out for the best. #fridayfeels #family.”

