Watch Pistol Annies’ ‘Got My Name Changed Back’ Video

Pistol Annies are back with another colorful video, with the country trio releasing the clip for their song, “Got My Name Changed Back,” on Oct. 29.

The video finds group members Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley heading to a courthouse in full sequined ensembles, with Lambert taking the stand to explain why she wants to get her name changed back.

“Well I’ve got me an ex that I adored / But he got along good with a couple road whores,” Lambert explains to a shocked judge. “Got my name changed back.”

Monroe and Presley act as her counsel, offering harmonizing “Yeah yeahs” from the bench as Lambert gives her testimony, which concludes in a courtroom celebration complete with a bottle of champagne that reads “Free Dom.”

The trio then heads to the DMV, where Monroe takes a new license photo complete with confetti before visiting a bank and throwing a party with cake and stacks of bills.

Speaking to Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Lambert, Monroe and Presley joked that “Got My Name Changed Back” is definitely not about one of the three members of the group.

“It wasn’t about anyone in our band,” they cracked. “It was really tough to write that song.”

“I heard one time…” Lambert chimed in before explaining the inspiration behind the track.

“That song is fun,” she said. “Between us, we’ve had two ex-husbands and there’s two husbands — it’s making light of some heavy stuff.”

“Divorce is a big deal — going through life is not easy sometimes,” she added. “The hardest things, you can wallow in it or you can laugh it off and move along, and that’s kind of what we’ve done on this record, and this song in particular.”

Like all the Annies’ songs, “Got My Name Changed Back” was written by Lambert, Monroe and Presley.

The track is one of several the Annies have shared ahead of the release of their upcoming album, Interstate Gospel, which the group has billed as an honest look into their lives over the past several years.

Other previously released songs from the project include “Masterpiece,” “Sugar Daddy,” “Stop Drop and Roll One,” “Interstate Gospel” and “Best Years of My Life.”

Interstate Gospel will be released on Nov. 2, and the group is marking the release with a trio of concerts — the first took place in Nashville on Oct. 25, the second will be in New York City on Nov. 2 and the third in Los Angeles on Nov. 7.

Photo Credit: YouTube / PistolAnniesVEVO