Parker McCollum Cancels Concert, But Teases 'Exciting News' as the Reason

Parker McCollum has canceled a concert for later this year, but he teased that there is some "exciting news" as the reason. In a video post on Instagram, McCollum directly addressed his fans saying, "Hey, good morning, College Station, Texas. Our show (on) August 30, 2024 is officially canceled. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. I apologize for any inconvenience."

The country star then explained, "This is all due to unforeseen circumstances, and it'll all make sense at some point in the near future, but I just wanted to keep you guys updated. This is an official announcement that August 30 in College Station is canceled. Tickets (will be) refunded at point of purchase. Y'all stay tuned. That's all I can say about it right now. So, I apologize. Hope you guys understand, and hope to see you sometime this year."

Over in the post's caption, McCollum wrote, "Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be canceling our show in College Station on August 30th, 2024. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticket buyers will receive refund information by email from the box office. That being said, we have some exciting news that we'll be announcing in the near future so be on the lookout!"

While the fans impacted by McCollum's concert cancellation are no doubt upset, the silver lining is that he gave several months' notice, unlike a recent Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit concert. On Wednesday, as fans were already in the venue and seated for the show, Isbell's record label announced that the band would not be able to perform. "Unfortunately due to illness, tonight's show with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield, MO, has been postponed," reads a statement shared on Instagram. "We are working to reschedule and will announce a new date soon. Hold onto your tickets. They will be honored for the rescheduled date."

Isbell later took to Instagram to explain, "So... I haven't been in the hospital and I don't have COVID- looks like I got just enough of a virus from my daughter over the weekend to cause drainage that temporarily screwed up my vocal cords. I got checked out, got a prescription, and I'm sleeping at an angle and drinking a ton of water. Everybody is ok, I just can't sing well enough to put on a show that meets our standards."

The singer then shared that he would have to cancel his Thursday night concert as well, due to the ongoing illness. "Last night and tonight are rescheduled for May and I'm hoping to be all good to go for the OKC shows tomorrow and Saturday," he explained. "Thanks for understanding, and I'm terribly sorry if you've gone out of your way to see these shows."