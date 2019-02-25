Oscars 2019: Kacey Musgraves Brings Southern Charm to Red Carpet With Pink Ruffle Dress

Oscars 2019 presenter Kacey Musgraves was serving up a look fit for a cotton candy princess on the red carpet before the start of the 91st Academy Awards Sunday night.

The country music songstress, who took over the Grammy Awards earlier this month with multiple wins, took to the red carpet in an all-pink ensemble featuring a multi-tiered pink ruffled gown complete with a lace collar and bejeweled bow — as well as a beautiful boxy clutch embossed with dazzling rhinestones.

Fans gushed over the Texas native’s southern charm look on social media.

Omg Kacey Musgraves looks like a dream. Like the prettiest pink cloud ever! #OscarRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/KgtRghvFur — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) February 24, 2019

“[Oh my God] Kacey Musgraves looks like a dream. Like the prettiest pink cloud ever!” one Twitter user wrote.

“[oh my God] how is Kacey Musgraves a literal cotton candy angel baby?!?!” another said.

“[Kacey Musgraves] LOOKS LIKE A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS. AHHHHHHHH,” another enamored fan wrote alongside a photo of the E! red carpet footage on their TV.

“Kacey Musgraves. Walking cotton candy. Priddy,” someone else said, adding a heart emoji.

“She’s a dream. A pink, cotton candy, cumulus cloud, fluffy, beautiful, angelic dream,” someone else gushed.

While speaking to Ashley Graham on the red carpet, Musgraves admitted that even though she and husband Ruston Kelly recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary (“We made it to a year!” she joked), she’s crushing on Joaquin Phoenix from when he portrayed none other than the legendary Johnny Cash in Walk the Line.

“I really kind of am just still stuck on Joaquin Phoenix from Walk the Line,” she said, when asked by Graham who her celebrity crushes are. “That era, Joaquin Phoenix, hello.”

Musgraves is used to red carpets and star-studded galas at this point, after taking home four Grammys just a few weeks ago, including the coveted Album of the Year, taking her total Grammy count up to six.

Musgraves is set to present at the 2019 Oscars, with many fans wondering if she’ll be handing out the much talked-about Best Original Song.

The Oscars are live starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with red carpet footage airing in the hours before.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty