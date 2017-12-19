Old Dominion Release ‘Written in the Sand’ Video

Old Dominion have just released the video for their latest single, “Written in the Sand,” from their 2017 Happy Endings album.

The video for the tune, written by bandmates Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi, along with Shane McAnally, shows plenty of live shots of the five-man group, both on and off stage. But while the video seems playful, the song, with lines like, “Are we just a backseat, trying to get it while we can / Are we names in a tattoo, or just a number on a hand / Are we-last call kissing, are we dancing in the kitchen, baby tell me what it is or what it isn’t / Are we written in the stars, baby, or are we written in the sand,” the song shows a deeper, more thoughtful side to Old Dominion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you tour as much as we do — since [Meat and Candy] was released, we’ve played probably 400 shows or something crazy like that — you can’t play that much and write that much and not change,” Ramsey told Billboard. “We’ve lived together, we’ve been through so much and experienced so much — our lives have changed dramatically around us, so that can only help seep into what we’re writing and how we’re playing together. It’s definitely changed us as a band. Which still sounds like us, I think, it’s just a more developed us.”

The group will headline their own Happy Endings Tour in 2018, and also join Thomas Rhett and Brandon Lay in serving as the opening acts on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour. A list of all of Old Dominion’s upcoming tour dates is available on their website.

Purchase Happy Endings on Amazon and iTunes.