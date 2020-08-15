'Nickelback' Honors Charlie Daniels With Cover of 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia,' and Fans Have Thoughts

Canadian rock outfit Nickelback has honored the late Charlie Daniels with their cover of his best-known song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Reactions have been... mixed, to say the least.

Daniels died on July 6 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. In his life, he became a monster of the country music scene, earning him a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. After writing and recording for artists ranging from Bob Dylan to Elvis Presley, Daniels put out his first solo album, self-titled, in 1970. He released more than 30 studio albums throughout his career, though "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" his the most beloved tune.

A few years ago we recorded #TheDevilWentDownToGeorgia with @DaveMartone. It was fun to tackle and brought back memories for us all. When @CharlieDaniels passed, the world lost a music icon. We hope our version will bring half as much joy as his did for us https://t.co/IO70fWp5SF pic.twitter.com/mghPHCQcm5 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) August 14, 2020

Nickelback isn't the first band to tackle Daniels' signature song. Nu-metal icons Korn and southern rapper Yelawolf also covered the tune back in July. Korn frontman Jonathan Davis and Yelawolf take turns on vocals as the Devil and Johnny, with their respective voices complementing one another perfectly.

As of Friday, Nickelback has also joined the fray, offering their own take of the beloved song. Here's a look at how some were reacting.