'Nickelback' Honors Charlie Daniels With Cover of 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia,' and Fans Have Thoughts
Canadian rock outfit Nickelback has honored the late Charlie Daniels with their cover of his best-known song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Reactions have been... mixed, to say the least.
Daniels died on July 6 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. In his life, he became a monster of the country music scene, earning him a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. After writing and recording for artists ranging from Bob Dylan to Elvis Presley, Daniels put out his first solo album, self-titled, in 1970. He released more than 30 studio albums throughout his career, though "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" his the most beloved tune.
A few years ago we recorded #TheDevilWentDownToGeorgia with @DaveMartone. It was fun to tackle and brought back memories for us all. When @CharlieDaniels passed, the world lost a music icon. We hope our version will bring half as much joy as his did for us https://t.co/IO70fWp5SF pic.twitter.com/mghPHCQcm5— Nickelback (@Nickelback) August 14, 2020
Nickelback isn't the first band to tackle Daniels' signature song. Nu-metal icons Korn and southern rapper Yelawolf also covered the tune back in July. Korn frontman Jonathan Davis and Yelawolf take turns on vocals as the Devil and Johnny, with their respective voices complementing one another perfectly.
As of Friday, Nickelback has also joined the fray, offering their own take of the beloved song. Here's a look at how some were reacting.
Who had "Nickelback cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia" on their 2020 bingo card? https://t.co/d522YMEsSS— Jordan "Stand With Black Lives" Hill (@HeartBreakHill1) August 15, 2020
prevnext
I honestly didn’t hate Nickelback until today. Why ruin The Devil Went Down To Georgia?! Not cool, not cool.— Cailey Bebout (@Cailey_Brianne) August 14, 2020
The Nickelback cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia is not good. Not good at all.— b-ritz (@b_ritz122) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Gonna have to rate the Devil went down to GA nickelback remake a 5.5/10. It pains me to rate it this low but you just can’t try to remake a classic and think it’ll be anywhere near as good. The guitar was pretty dope tho. Vocals were meh— Stephen A. Smith Burner Account (@Steph3nAyeSmith) August 14, 2020
One of the wildest things of 2020 is Nickelback dropping a Devil Went Down to GA cover and then actively policing the comments to delete any negativity— John (@PeakdInCollege) August 14, 2020
prevnext
@Nickelback should be ashamed of themselves. Their cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia was a horrendous ripoff of an actual good cover (the version from Guitar Hero 3).— Tyzzer Media (@TyzzerMedia) August 14, 2020
Nickelback, for the love of God, PLEASE give us more stuff like that “Devil Went Down To Georgia” cover PLEASE— ✯𖤐 RandolpH 𖤐✯ (@RandyIsStupid) August 14, 2020
prevnext
It’s no secret that I am, unironically, a HUGE @Nickelback fan. Like, actually.
I was horrendously disappointed when their release today wasn’t original music, but instead a cover of Devil Went Down To Georgia.— Austin Had a Marvelous Time Ruining Everything (@AustinWiard7) August 14, 2020
ok maybe i’m dumb but I was lowkey excited for Nickelback’s new song and am very disappointed it’s a subpar cover of The Devil Went Down to Georgia :/— conk (@conklin_alexis) August 14, 2020
prevnext
When Nickelback does a cover of Devil Went Down To Georgia instead of dropping an album pic.twitter.com/w6LJbalbVy— Michaela Leanne (@MeekaylaT16) August 14, 2020
The cover of Devil Went Down to Georgia by @Nickelback KICKS ASS! Thank you for that!— Jeff Buchhaupt (@Metallerdad) August 14, 2020
prev
Not enough people talking bout the nickelback cover of devil went down to Georgia 👀— ┉ˏ͛˚Chel ҉Sea⑅˚ ͛┉ (@braindeadhag) August 15, 2020