New Country Music This Week

Happy Friday, country fans! Every week, we’re bringing you the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre.

From pop-country to more traditional fare, this week’s releases cover music from industry veterans like Lee Ann Womack and Kenny Chesney to newcomers like Hannah Ellis, all sharing their unique take on country music to brighten up the genre that much more.

Keep scrolling for the newest releases from some of country’s newest voices and established stars.

Lee Ann Womack

Womack, whose best-known song remains the iconic, “I Hope You Dance,” is back with her new album, The Lonely, the Lonesome, and the Gone a stunning collection of soulful tracks that sees the singer return to her roots and call back to the country greats who came before her.

“I have something that has been in me since I was a little girl – a certain kind of music – that has to be made,” Womack told PEOPLE. “I’m just letting the music in me come out, and let the chips fall where they may. … I have to do what I feel like I was made to do.”

Kenny Chesney

While fans might be disappointed that country’s resident beach boy didn’t release any new music, they can take pleasure in this collection of live recordings from venues around the country and dating all the way back to 2007.

Live in No Shoes Nation features 29 songs from the singer and includes cameos by stars like Eric Church, Zac Brown Band and Taylor Swift, who duets with Chesney on “Big Star” on what is one of the album’s standout tracks.

Hannah Ellis

Newcomer Hannah Ellis’ debut eponymously titled EP is a stellar pop-country collection of songs that each touch on a different aspect of a relationship — falling for someone, telling them you love them, the breakup (or ghosting) and the aftermath — all excellently crafted to show off Ellis’ songwriting skills.

Granger Smith

An industry veteran who has been touring for nearly 20 years, Smith just dropped his ninth studio album, When the Good Guys Win, unique in the fact that it doesn’t have his face on the cover. The album covers several stylistic directions and features several cuts from other writers, as well as tracks co-written by Smith.

As a thank-you to fans, Smith recently announced that he would personally call every fan who purchased his album and submits their information before Nov. 3, so if you’re one of those fans, head to CallFromGranger.com to enter your receipt.

Cam

Bonus song release: Cam premiered her new single, “Diane,” a gorgeously sung apology to the partner of a man the singer didn’t know was married until it was too late.

Reminiscent of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” the rollicking, upbeat track showcases Cam’s stunning voice, and the remorseful lyrics are a new take on an old idea. The acapella intro is worth a listen alone.

