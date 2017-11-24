Cole Swindell’s New EP and Other Country Music This Friday

Happy Friday, country fans! Every week, we’re bringing you the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre and while this week doesn’t have much in the way of new releases, the country content we do have is solid.

Reissued music seems to be the name of the game here, as this week sees a new EP from Cole Swindell featuring songs he previously wrote for other artists, and Jake Owen released his first greatest hits album that includes two new tracks from the singer-songwriter.

Read on to learn more about this week’s new releases.

Cole Swindell

Swindell’s Down Home Sessions IV EP contains five tracks the singer helped write for other artists, including Luke Bryan’s “Roller Coaster” and “Beer in the Headlights,” Florida Georgia Line’s “This Is How We Roll,” Thomas Rhett’s “Get Me Some of That” and Craig Campbell’s “Outta My Head”

Swindell put a fresh take on each song, giving the tracks an acoustic spin that lets the singer’s voice take the lead and gives listeners a chance to hear the songs in a new light.

Jake Owen

Owen released his first Greatest Hits album on Friday, with the LP containing songs like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’” and “Alone With You.”

The album covers tracks from Owen’s first studio album, 2006’s Startin’ With Me, to his most recent, 2016’s American Love. The set also includes two new songs, “Subliminal Love” and “Long As You’re in It.”

Dylan Schneider

Up-and-comer Dylan Schneider shared new song “No Problem” with fans on Friday, with the 18-year-old singing about how hard he’s finding it to say “no” to a girl. The song is right in line with Schneider’s pop-country sound, featuring amped up production and just enough bass.

