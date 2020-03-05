Nashville Tornado: Titans, Owner Amy Adams Strunk Donate $1 Million to Relief Effort

A tornado hit Nashville and middle Tennessee on Tuesday morning, which killed 25 people and destroyed multiple buildings according to USA Today. This has led to the Tennessee Titans helping the victims of the tornado by making a big donation. On Wednesday, the team announced the Titans Foundation and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk will donate $1 million to the relief efforts. The Titans also announced the NFL will donate $250,000 to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) and the league will work with local schools to see if they need help repairing football stadiums and equipment.

“We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night’s tragedy,” Adams Strunk said per the team’s official website. “As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can.”

“Everyone in this community and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes,” Ellen Lehman, President, CFMT said. “This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms.”

The move is not a surprise because Adams Strunk stated she would do what she could to help rebuild.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee,” Adams Strunk said in a statement she made on Tuesday. “We know the strength of our community and the Volunteer spirit that lives in us all. We will join the efforts to re-build in these areas and know our neighbors will join us.”

On Tuesday morning, Titans public relations revealed their employees are safe and accounted for. The power was restored at Nissan Stadium and state officials are considering using the home of the Titans for relief efforts.

“#Titans post-tornado: Power has been restored to @NissanStadium and state is considering it for relief efforts. Titans’ HQ is using emergency power and the team has encouraged some staff to work from home. They began checking on employees early this morning and all are OK,” Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com wrote on Tuesday morning.