Tennessee Titans Reveal Renderings of Proposed New Domed Stadium

The Tennessee Titans are planning to build a new domed stadium that will seat around 60,000 fans. And just one week after making the announcement, the team revealed renderings of the stadium that will be located right next to Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state," Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill, said in a statement. "We're focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations."

Renderings of potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. pic.twitter.com/UhOgYpU8Fd — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 25, 2022

The Titans detailed some of the key designs of the stadium, including improved sight lines for all spectators, high-tech and sustainable materials, exterior terraces and porches and a high-tech ETFE translucent roof. There will also be a 12,000-square-foot community space that can be used all year round for different events.

Last week, the Titans announced it struck a deal with the city of Nashville to build a $2.2 billion stadium, and it could be ready by the start of the 2026 season. "This new stadium proposal protects Metro taxpayers by not spending a single dollar that could be spent elsewhere on our core priorities like education and public safety," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. "Doing nothing was not a legal option for us, and renovating the current stadium proved to be financially irresponsible, so we are proposing a new stadium paid for by the team, the state, tourists and spending around the stadium — not by your family."

The Titans have played their home games at Nissan Stadium since 1999. The stadium is also home to the Tennessee State football team, and when the new stadium is ready, Tennessee State will play up to four games there and will have its own locker room.

"When my father brought this team to Tennessee 25 years ago, I don't think he could have imagined a better home for our organization," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "The way the people of Tennessee have embraced this team as their own is truly something special, and I am thrilled that with this new agreement, we will cement our future here in Nashville for another generation."