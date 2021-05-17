Alan Jackson to Headline Tornado Relief Concert in His Georgia Hometown

✖

Alan Jackson is heading back to his hometown of Newnan, Georgia, to headline a concert event to benefit tornado relief efforts in the area next month. Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson will be held on June 26 at Newman’s Coweta County Fairgrounds and will benefit efforts to rebuild the area, which was heavily damaged by an EF-4 tornado on March 26.

As a result of the storm, which was just below the most-powerful ranking on the National Weather Service’s scale, at least 70 homes were completely destroyed. Many others suffered major damage and a total of over 1700 structures were impacted and compromised. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. ET at his official website. Prices start at $49.99 and pre-sale opportunities will be available. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Coweta Community Foundation, which is managing charitable efforts to help the people of Newnan in the wake of the storm.

"After the tornadoes came through Newnan I knew that I wanted to do what I could to help my hometown," Jackson shared in a statement. "I started working on an idea to do some kind of benefit in Nashville to help those affected in Newnan, but then heard from a group of leaders in Newnan. I’m glad we came up with a way to bring this show to my hometown…and I’m happy to be helping the people who need it most."

Jackson was born and raised in Newnan, where he and his immediate family lived in a small home built around his grandfather's old toolshed. The singer's wife, Denise, was also born in raised in Newman and the two married in 1979 before moving to Nashville in the '80s so that Jackson could pursue music. He succeeded in following his dream and became one of the biggest country stars of his generation, and released his first album in six years, Where Have You Gone, this month.

The 62-year-old told Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music Country that is goal in making his new album was just to "have fun." "I probably won't be on radio. My songs won't probably play on radio and I'm not bitter about it at all," he said. "It just takes the pressure off of. You don't have to worry about, 'Do I need to try to record something for radio? Trying to get on radio or singles?' Or I've won every award, multiple towns most of them and I'm proud of that, but I don't care if I get nominated for anything. I don't care if it's on the radio. I started just wanting to make music I love and I know most of my fans love. And that's what I wanted to do this record. "