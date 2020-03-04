Nashville Tornado: Maren Morris Says Storm Missed Her Block ‘By an Inch’

Nashville was awoken by a devastating tornado in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The storm’s destructive path through downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee left a reported 22 dead and damages to more than 40 houses and buildings.

Many country artists shared scary stories of the storm, including Dierks Bentley who was in the air in his plane as the storm was beginning to take shape. Maren Morris had a horrifying tale herself, revealing that the tornado’s path nearly cut through her place.

Morris, who is set to kick off her 2020 tour in June, shared in an Instagram post to her story and later on Twitter that the storm missed her by an “inch.”

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

Along with Morris and Bentley’s stories, Carrie Underwood shared during her appearance on TODAY that her family needed to take shelter as the storm approached around 2 a.m.

In the wake of the tragedy, notable celebrities like Kid Rock, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw have sent their thoughts and prayers to the city and those affected. Kid Rock said he is prepared to help with the recovery efforts while Urban and McGraw both put out inspirational posts.

The iconic ‘I Believe In Nashville’; murals started popping up after the big flood ten years ago. It’s stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last nights tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again! pic.twitter.com/WlDutCaHhw — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2020

President Donald Trump is prepared to visit the Music City on Friday, revealing in a tweet on Tuesday that he would be doing so.

“We’re working with the leaders in Tennessee, including their great Gov. Bill Lee to make sure that everything is done properly,” he wrote.