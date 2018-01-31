Nashville Predators to Announce Mike Fisher’s Return From Retirement

The Nashville Predators will reportedly welcome back retired captain Mike Fisher, to be announced at 11:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

The hockey team’s digital manager Thomas Willis tweeted that David Poile, coach Peter Laviolette and others will hold a press conference, during which Fisher’s return is expected to be announced.

#Preds will hold a press conference with David Poile, Peter Laviolette and others at 11:30 am today. Coverage on https://t.co/8VcBlFR3kj and here, of course. — Thomas Willis (@TomAWillis) January 31, 2018

Fisher, who is married to country superstar Carrie Underwood, played for the club from 2011 until his retirement in 2017. In his final season, he captained the team as they reached the Stanley Cup Final.

While the Predators kept quiet about the details of the impromptu press conference, 104.5 The Zone broadcaster Chad Withrow revealed that the announcement will mark Fisher’s return to the team.

As @withrowzone just said, the Preds will announce Mike Fisher is coming out of retirement at 11:30. — The Midday 180 (@Midday180) January 31, 2018

Another source added that Fisher was said to be on the ice at Bridgestone Arena ahead of the announcement.

Hearing that Mike Fisher is actually on the ice at Bridgestone Arena right now. #Preds — Justin Bradford (@justinbbradford) January 31, 2018

Fisher, who wore the no. 12 sweater, announced his retirement in August.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one,” he wrote in The Tennessean. “I’ve decided to retire from the NHL.”

“Knowing we were so close to winning it all in June only makes it more difficult to leave it behind, but I do so with hope,” he continued. “Endings are always tough, but I believe when something ends, there are new beginnings, new opportunities and new things to be excited for, too.”