Morgan Wallen's Son Dressed as His Dad for Halloween

✖

Morgan Wallen's son Indie Wilder is about to celebrate his first Halloween, and it seems he already has his costume ready to go. Last week, Indie's mom, KT Smith, posted a photo of the 3-month-old dressed as his famous dad, and the pair's resemblance is already undeniable.

Little Indie was dressed in Wallen's now-signature outfit of a plaid button-down with the sleeves cut off, jeans and one earring, a wig cut into a mullet on his head under a baseball cap. "My tea is sweet but honey you’re sweeter," Smith wrote, quoting Wallen's song "Redneck Love Song." "Happy Halloween from lil Indie Wilder."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KT (@jombo_imkt) on Oct 20, 2020 at 3:27pm PDT

Indie was born on July 10, and Wallen announced his son's arrival, which was a surprise to many of his fans, a few days later.

"Little Wilder, I’m a changed man," the singer captioned a photo of himself holding Indie at the hospital. "Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what i will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August, Wallen said that having a child has changed his outlook on life. "I can be a little bit of a wild card, that’s just kind of how I am, but you know, I realized that every decision I make now don’t just affect me but it really affects him too, so I try to be a little bit more responsible," he said.

Wallen also credited his own father for teaching him how to be a good parent. "I had a really good of an example of a dad growing up and I really just want to be like that," the 27-year-old shared. "There’s always a lot of sacrifices made for me and for my sister to make sure we were all happy, he always gave me a good example of how to treat my Mom. It’s definitely changed the way I look at things."