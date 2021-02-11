Morgan Wallen: Jason Isbell Donating 'Cover Me Up' Profits to NAACP in Wake of 'Voice' Alum's Racist Slur Video

✖

In light of the controversy surrounding country singer Morgan Wallen, who was spotted on tape using the N-word, many of his fans have been buying his latest songs and album, Dangerous: The Double Album, according to the Associated Press. This news sparked a big reaction from Jason Isbell, who wrote Wallen's track "Cover Me Up." As a result of this news, Isbell shared that he will be donating all of the funds that he receives from the song to the Nashville chapter of the NAACP.

Isbell noted that he receives a portion of the money that they get for "Cover Me Up," as he wrote the song. The songwriter directly responded to a tweet from AP about the rise in sales for Wallen's music. Isbell wrote on Twitter that he will be donating everything that he makes from Wallen's album to the Nashville chapter of the NAACP, which stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He ended his message by thanking those who are buying Wallen's music, as they will indirectly be helping out this worthy cause.

So... A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks. https://t.co/Ch3FlDBmJf — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 10, 2021

News originally broke on Feb. 2 that Wallen was recorded on video using the N-word. The country singer and his group of friends were heard making a ruckus as they were making their way back to Wallen's Nashville home. The noise caused a neighbor to begin filming them. At one point in the video, the singer appears to stumble as he makes his way into his house and tells another person in their group to look out for another individual. He can be heard saying, "take care of" this "p— ass mother—" and then added, "take care of this p— ass n—," before heading into his house.

Wallen subsequently released a statement to TMZ in which he apologized for the language that he used. He said, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”