Morgan Wallen Getting Backlash for Ticket Prices for His I’m the Problem Tour

Fans hoping to see Morgan Wallen when he brings his I’m the Problem Tour to their city will have to shell out a pretty penny, and they’re not happy about it. The country music star announced his upcoming tour in support of his fourth studio album to plenty of excitement on Jan. 24, but that excitement quickly turned to outcry when fans reported some ticket prices nearing $2,000.

Ahead of the tour’s start at Houston’s NRG Stadium on June 20, tickets for Wallen’s I’m the Problem Tour went on sale Friday, Jan. 31 through Ticketmaster. The ticket sales and distribution company has faced controversy in the past over exorbitant ticket prices, and it seems Wallen’s tour was no exception. Fans of the “Last Night” singer quickly reported ticket prices reaching as high as $900 for the pit and $1500 for platinum tickets all before the additional fees, leading fans to slam Wallen as “tone deaf” and state they “refuse to pay those prices for a nosebleed seat in the sky.”

“We as consumers need to start saying no to this insanity,” one person wrote on X after seeing the ticket prices. “Morgan Wallen presale for Madison. Absolute cheapest in the bowl is $250. No thank you.”

Another fan said it took them over an hour to get into the presale, only for them to find that there was only “sparse” seating left. Of the seats available, lower bowl seats were going for over $700, while “even the 200 level seat were $500+. That’s some major level greed y’all. Shame on the fans who are actually buying tickets at these prices. Morgan is a fun show but it isn’t life changing enough to pay your monthly mortgage payment.”

“I’m a huge Morgan Wallen fan but man these prices for this concert in June are ridiculous,” added somebody else. “I just don’t understand why people have to take out a loan to see their favorite artists.”

Other fans dubbed the prices “absolutely asinine” and “way out of any ballpark” of what they’d been expecting. Another angry fan wrote, “Morgan Wallen you most certainly are the problem with those ticket prices.”

Wallen hasn’t addressed the backlash over the ticket prices just yet, and it’s unclear if his team opted in to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing. According to a notice on Ticketmaster, tickets for Wallen’s show have been “priced in advance by the tour,” with prices ranging from $59.75 to $1,499.

The “Thinkin’ Bout Me” singer’s I’m the Problem Tour is set to kick off in Houston and June 20 and will see the star travel to Glendale, Arizona; Seattle, Washington; Cleveland, Ohio; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario; and more before wrapping with a two-night stint at Edmonton, Alberta’s Commonwealth Stadium on Sept. 12 and 13. The tour will feature special guests including Koe Wetzel, Corey Kent, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Brooks & Dunn, Anne Wilson, and Thomas Rhett.