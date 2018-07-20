Listen to Morgan Evans’ New Song ‘American’

Morgan Evans just released a catchy new song, “American.” The song is from his upcoming new album.

“American,” which says in part, “She’s American / Making my world better than it’s ever been / One part Norma Jean and one part Marilyn / She’s making me fall in love with everything / American,” seems to be written about Evans’ wife, Kelsea Ballerini, who heartily gave her approval of the tune on social media.

“One of my favorites,” Ballerini wrote, after retweeting Evans’ announcement of the new tune.

One of my favorites. ❤️ https://t.co/JoMTvkQrgX — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) July 20, 2018

Evans moved from Australia to the United States, after the release of his self-titled debut album, to be part of the larger country music scene.

“It’s a lot bigger here. It’s a bigger country,” Evans tells PopCulture.com. “There’s only 26 million people in Australia, so everything is smaller. Australian country music is it’s own style as well, which is kind of like your Americana, a little bit. But the same stuff that’s big here is big there, so there’s a lot of crossover. The Aussies love it when the American acts go down there.”

Still, while Evans is proud to live in the United States, he admits there are plenty of things he misses about his homeland.

“I miss my family, and all my friends,” Evans acknowledges. “You can’t make old friends, so [I miss] the buddies I went to school with, or university with. I miss the beach too. I grew up in the town of Newcastle, which is a couple hours north of Sydney, on the east coast. It’s a coal-mining, really blue collar town. But it’s on this beach. And I used to go there every day, and I don’t do that anymore, so I miss that too.”

The 33-year-old just completed his new album, which he says reflects everything that has happened over the last few years, from moving halfway around the world, to falling in love and marrying Ballerini.

“It’s definitely me, probably my life over the last couple years,” Evans acknowledges. “I’ve been performing live with a loop pedal set up over the last couple years, and writing everything on an acoustic guitar. So it’s a really acoustic guitar driven album. But at the same time, we didn’t really hold back on any of the production. There’s a few love songs on there, a few songs about moving to the other side of the world. One sad one in particular. There’s hopefully a little bit of everything.”

