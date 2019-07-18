Miranda Lambert Reveals Upcoming New Album Inspired by Time Spent in New York City

Miranda Lambert just dropped two new songs, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and “Locomotive,” both from her upcoming new album. The record, which she previously admitted had a bit of a “rock vibe” to it, will show a new side of the country superstar, thanks in part to the time she has been spending in New York City, ever since falling in love and marrying police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“This record has a lot of little rock ‘n’ roll influences in it,” Lambert told Billboard. “I think spending a lot of time in New York City kind of brought that into my art. I’ve also been on a huge rock ‘n’ roll kick lately. I’ve been on a Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin kick, so I think some of that’s reflected as well.”

Lambert enjoys her time in the Big Apple, with or without McLoughlin. The Texas native recalled a recent experience when she went out by herself, finding inspiration by the bustling urban center.

“I sometimes take myself on dates,” Lambert said. “The other day, I took myself on a date. My husband was busy and so I went and had dinner and then went to the Red Lion to hear a rock cover band and got a few drinks. It was awesome. I love that about that city – you can kind of just walk down the street and stumble into somewhere that has something amazing happening. I love the energy of that city and just the inspiration you can get if you look for it.”

Lambert’s last album, The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016, not long after her divorce from Blake Shelton. With the humorous “It All Comes Out in the Wash” her first introduction into new set of tunes, Lambert says she is ready to show a new, happier side of where she is in life.

“I feel like it definitely has the attitude and tone of the record,” Lambert acknowledged. “This whole record’s a little… there’s some positive things. [It’s] a little more upbeat than The Weight of These Wings, and it just reflects where I am in life.”

Lambert has yet to announce a release date for her next record, but promises it will be in 2019.

“I don’t think I can wait any longer than this year,” said the singer. “I think the record should be out by the fall. That would be my ideal situation. I haven’t been given the go-ahead to say that or that it will happen for sure, but I’m putting it out there in the air so that it does.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller