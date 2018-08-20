Watch Miranda Lambert’s Soulful Tribute to Aretha Franklin With ‘Do Right Woman, Do Right Man’

Miranda Lambert paid tribute to Aretha Franklin at a concert at the Darien Lake Amphitheatre in New York on August 16, performing Franklin’s classic “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man.”

Lambert’s stirring rendition, while on The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, was one way to honor the Queen of Soul, who Lambert says left an indelible mark on her and her music.

“The greatest of all time,” Lambert tweeted following Franklin’s passing.

Franklin died on August 16, from advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old when she passed away.

Lambert only has a handful of shows on her calendar this fall, but she hints that her next project might be with Pistol Annies, the trio she shares with Angaleena Presley (who just announced her pregnancy) and Ashley Monroe. The threesome just completed their third record, the follow-up to their 2013 Annie Up record.

“Literally the other night I had a song that kind of just came out of the air to me, and I sent a verse and a chorus to the girls,” Lambert told The Highway‘s Storme Warren. “I sent them half a song, and within three minutes, I had a whole song. They both sent me a verse back. And I was, ‘And, we’re back.’ We’re very much in the spirit of the Annies right now.”

Presley, who released her own Wrangled album last year, also says she is more focused on Pistol Annies than her solo career.

“We were at Miranda’s farm writing the other day, and I was like, ‘I hate you girls so much because I don’t want to write with anyone else,’” Presley recalled on the Children of Song podcast (quote via Fox News). “I think we wrote eight songs in two days.”

Lambert’s last record, The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016, and was her first since her divorce from Blake Shelton. The honest, double-disc project was the first time the Texan allowed herself to be brutally honest in her music – a trait that she will continue to embrace moving forward.

“I feel like I’m finally coming into my own as a writer, to really be where I want to be with it,” Lambert tells Hits Daily Double. “I think it comes with life and time. Having the first 12 years of my career being really balls-to-the-wall, work, work, work, get to the goal, get to the next goal. You reach a place where you have to slow down; you have to breathe and look.”

Find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

