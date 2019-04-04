Miranda Lambert Teases Something New ‘Coming Soon’

Miranda Lambert has something new coming soon! The singer teased the information in a brief video on her social media channels.

Although Lambert doesn’t give any other details, fans were quick to jump in with their own guesses and responses – with some hoping the news means Lambert is about to be a mom for the first time.

“What coming?” said one follower. “New music or baby???? Got to know.”

“Why do I feel like that pink G means something… lol,” responded one fan.

“I’m literally sobbing over a lit up sign,” one person said.

“It’s a baby, new music or restaurant on Broadway (Nashville),” suggested one hopeful fan.

“Looks like a pink g so I’m guessing pregnant with a girl,” another offered.

Other fans were just happy to hear from the superstar, who has remained largely out of the limelight, ever since marrying New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin in January.

“New Music?” one fan questioned. “New Music? PLEASE be new music!”

“Excited to know something is coming!!” said another.

Even Brandi Carlile responded, asking, “WHAT???!!!!”

Lambert’s last album was Interstate Gospel, released with Pistol Annies, which also includes Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Lambert, who is likely dividing her time between the Big Apple, where McLoughlin works, and her 400-acre farm in Tennessee, has performed a few times in 2019 as a guest for other’s shows. She first joined Dierks Bentley for his Nashville show, then surprised fans by jumping on stage during Maren Morris‘ Ryman show. Most recently, the 35-year-old performed, both by herself and as part of Pistol Annies, for Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert.

While a baby is certainly possible, it’s also reasonable that the Texas native will soon announce a new record. Her last solo album, The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016. Last month, Lambert revealed on social media that she was writing with the Love Junkies, a songwriting trio made up of Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose.

Lambert only has a handful of dates on the calendar, but if she does announce a new tour, that could change. She is scheduled to perform at the upcoming 2019 ACM Awards, where she is nominated for two trophies. The singer is nominated for Music Event of the Year, for “Drowns the Whiskey” with Jason Aldean, and Female Artist of the Year, a title she has claimed for the last nine years.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

