Miranda Lambert Teases Collaboration With Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour Opening Acts

The long-awaited Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, headlined by Miranda Lambert, finally kicks off this week. The tour begins on Friday, Sept. 13, with the Pistol Annies joining Lambert for all shows, along with a rotating list of opening acts that includes Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Elle King.

To celebrate the tour launch, Lambert is teasing a new song, a cover of Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” with all of her opening acts on the song. Lambert hinted at the collaboration on social media, announcing the entire version of the song would be available on Sept. 13, the same day as the tour begins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All of these ladies are badass artists, and if y’all didn’t already know that you’ll get to see it for yourself on Friday,” Lambert wrote alongside the video, using the hashtagged phrase, “roadside bars and pink guitars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 11, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Lambert previously praised all of the women she chose to join her on the road, admitting she was a fan of each of them, which is why she wanted them to join her on tour.

“The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour is all females,” Lambert told Woman’s Day. “I get to go watch these girls every night and get inspired and try to go kill it after I watch a full show of girls who killed it. It’s such a driving force to lift each other up and push each other.

“I’m in a group with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley called Pistol Annies,” she continued. “We put into songs the things you talk about at a girls’ night with wine. We want other women to know that they’re not alone. We’re not afraid to talk about the good, bad, and ugly, because it’s real.”

The Texas native will also be joined on the road by her Fill the Red Wagon campaign, which provides food and other supplies to local shelters at each tour stop.

“The Fill the Red Wagon is at the shows in the markets that I play in,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “People bring supplies for shelters, donations of any kind, dog food, blankets, toys. And it’s really cool because it benefits the local shelter in that town and I get to meet the shelter people. People are always like, ‘How can I help if I can’t donate?’ Basically it’s getting involved in your local shelters in your own community.

“Volunteering your time is priceless, really,” she continued. “Giving the dogs human contact time really increases their chances of adoption.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz