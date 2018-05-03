Miranda Lambert Spotted on Romantic Brunch With Married Boyfriend

Miranda Lambert and new boyfriend Evan Felker are brunching in New Orleans amidst their relationship scandal.

The couple has been in the middle of a tabloid frenzy following reports the Turnpike Troubadours singer and Lambert started dating while she was still in a relationship with Anderson East. At the time, Felker had also initiated divorce proceedings from his now-estranged wife, Staci Nelson.

Three days after wrapping their Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, Radar Online spotted the couple having a romantic brunch in New Orleans.

‘They were laughing and flirting, and just enjoying brunch,” an eyewitness told Radar.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that Felker left his wife for Lambert after they relationship began to grow romantic.

The notion that [Felker and Nelson’s] divorce happened for any reason other than that is complete bulls—,” a source close to the couple told the magazine.

The source claimed the two started texting when his band, Turnpike Troubadours, opened for her for three concerts in early February.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” the source claimed. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

The source said as the texts continued, Felker came clean to Nelson.

“He knew it was flirty and crossed a line with Staci. He showed her the whole thing and felt bad about it. It wasn’t sexual or anything, but he was like, ‘I don’t want to blow her off because this is the kind of money that can change our grandkids’ lives if I’m able to write with this person.”

After the three-day tour was over, Felker allegedly skipped his flight back to his Oklahoma home and kept traveling with Lambert. The only contact he gave his newlywed wife was an e-mail reading, “I’m not coming home this week.”

Turnpike Troubadours opened for Lambert’s tour during multiple dates in February, and the band will also open for Lambert and Little Big Town on select dates during the group’s joint Bandwagon Tour, which begins in July.

Felker reportedly blindsided Nelson with the divorce request, which was reportedly filed just 15 days after he met Lambert in person for the first time.

The insider went on to say Felker “full-on ghosted” his wife from then, and that their relationship was what caused him to file for divorce on Feb. 16.

“The notion that he was planning to divorce [Felker] before he met her is complete insanity,” the source said. “He got sucked into it. He’s not a victim; he’s a grown man and should have said no.”