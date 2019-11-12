Miranda Lambert Speaks out After Her MuttNation Foundation Receives $10,000 Donation

Animal lover Miranda Lambert is usually the one doing the giving, but sometimes it’s nice to be on the receiving end as well! The singer’s MuttNation animal charity, which she started with her mother Bev ten years ago, just received a $10,000 gift from the new podcast, Dog Tales. The podcast, launching on Monday on Spotify, shares stories of heroic dogs who have saved people from catastrophes, and other amazing feats.

“Rescue dogs, and I have eight, have always been a big part of my life, so using my platform to start MuttNation back in 2009 was second nature to me,” Lambert told PEOPLE. “The hundreds of shelters and thousands of dogs we’ve been able to help over the years gives me so much joy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m also really proud of the new MuttNation pet product line that benefits animal shelters across the country,” she continued. “I think it’s amazing that the new Dog Tales podcast is shining a light on heroic dogs and I hope everyone listening will consider volunteering at their local shelter or adopting a magnificent mutt of their own.”

Lambert has always been an animal lover, but admits she couldn’t do MuttNation without the help and support of her mother, who helps Lambert run MuttNation so well.

“We’ve been able to help with natural disasters and help shelters renovate, we kind of have our hand in everything,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “That’s why we wanted to start it, because we wanted control of where the money that we raised could go to. My mom used to be a private investigator, so she vets it pretty hard, wherever we give money to.”

The 36-year-old, who is nominated for a CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, is proud of all the things she has accomplished over the years, but even more proud of how she has used her fame for such a worthwhile cause.

“When you finally get to place in your career where people are paying attention, you have to decide what you want to use your platform for,” Lambert noted. “I just knew right away it was gonna be dogs — I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life and strays and people just dumping them off — I grew up in the country.”

Lambert will perform her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” at the CMA Awards. The show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond