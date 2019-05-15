Miranda Lambert Songs to Be Turned Into Lullabies With New Album

Miranda Lambert will have some of her biggest hits turned into lullabies! The company Rockabye Baby, who has turned songs by artists like Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and more into lullabies, announced they will release Lullaby Renditions of Miranda Lambert this summer, featuring some of her biggest hits, including “Gundpowder & Lead,” “Kerosene” “Little Red Wagon” and more.

This isn’t the only new music coming from Lambert later this year. The Texas native is also working on another studio record, the follow-up to her double The Weight of These Wings project, released in 2016.

“I feel like I’m taking some risks and not being afraid,” Lambert told The Tennessean, hinting that a single will soon be released as well. “I’m going into fearless mode musically and heart wise. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m jumping out there and taking risks, and I feel good about it. I’m going in and we’re making it, and we’re putting it out as fast as we can.”

Lambert will also hit the road this fall, to headline her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars 2019 Tour, with her trio, Pistol Annies, performing for all dates, along with a rotating list of opening acts that includes Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Elle King and Tenille Townes.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best tours we’ve ever done,” Lambert revealed. “We have three new women, and I feel like we can all learn from each other. The younger ones have such fire in their eyes, and they’re so hungry and that’s good for me to see every day. And hopefully, I can teach them something about being a vet out here.”

Lambert is also busy working on her MuttNation Foundation, which will return to CMA Fest again this year, for their annual MuttNation March, celebrating the non-profit’s decade of service.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” explained the singer. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

See track list for Lullaby Renditions of Miranda Lambert below. The album will be released on June 28.

Lullaby Renditions of Miranda Lambert track listing

1. Gunpowder & Lead

2. Somethin’ Bad

3. Kerosene

4. Little Red Wagon

5. Automatic

6. Mama’s Broken Heart

7. We Were Us

8. Vice

9. Tin Man

10. Famous in a Small Town

11. Over You

12. The House That Built Me

