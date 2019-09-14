Miranda Lambert Offers Sneak Peek of Rehearsals From Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour

It is finally opening night of Miranda Lambert‘s long-awaited Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour! The tour, which kicks off on Sept. 13 in Connecticut, includes the Pistol Annies on all shows, along with a rotating list of opening acts, including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Elle King.

In advance of opening night, Lambert shared a video on social media of tour rehearsals, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect on the road.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m ready to go,” Lambert said. “I’m ready to get this show on the road,” Lambert said in the video. “I feel like we’ve talked about it and talked about it. We rehearse, we talk about it. When are the wheels rolling, man? Let’s do this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Lambert also gave fans a surprise special treat, when she dropped the surprise collaboration with all of her opening acts, on the classic hit, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Lambert teased the song earlier in the week, which has just been released to coincide with opening night. And thankfully, it sounds like the opening acts will get to perform it with her at each tour stop.

“‘Fooled Around and Fell in Love’ featuring the artists of the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour is out now,” Lambert posted. “Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one live. [flame emoji].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

Lambert will spend the next few months on the road, which means she won’t have much time to spend with her menagerie of animals. But thankfully, her pets will all be in good hands, even if they can’t travel with her.

“I sometimes take a few of the little ones but I have a lot of help,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “I have a farm. And there’s people that live on the farm so I have a safe place for them when I’m gone and I feel good about it. They’re like kids. I’m a little bit of a crazy dog mom. I’m trying to tone it down. but I have a lot of help.”

Find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows, and pre-order her upcoming Wildcard album, by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer