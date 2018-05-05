Miranda Lambert Sends Subtle Message to Critics Amid Cheating Allegations

Miranda Lambert’s first Instagram amid her new relationship controversy has one detail you didn’t notice.

The country singer took to the social media platform Tuesday to share a photo of herself beside some friends, flashing a peace sign. “We had us a Monday funday!” she wrote on the caption. She also added the hashtags like, “musician Saturday,” “gal pals,” “junk gypsy style,” “trailer park glamour” and “do no harm but take no bull shirt.”



Videos by PopCulture.com

Some fans might not have noticed, but believe the shirt serves as a subtle dig at critics, hating on her new relationship with Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker. Her shirt, which her hashtag put extra attention on, reads, “Do no harm but take no bull,” as first reported by Country Living.

Lambert has been battling the rumor mill for weeks after it was revealed she’s dating Felker, after the pair met when his band opened a few dates for her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour in February.

Felker was a married man to Staci Nelson when he set out on Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour, and is now seeking divorce.

A source close to the Felker family told PEOPLE that Lambert was the sole cause of this impending divorce.

“The notion that [Felker and Nelson’s] divorce happened for any reason other than that is complete bulls—,” they said. They added that Felker had sprung the divorce filings on his wife after a five year relationship.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” said the source. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

Lambert has remained silent on the subject since the controversy started, apparently letting her shirts do the talking.

The singer’s ex, Blake Shelton, appeared to sympathize with Felker’s wife. He posted a cryptic tweet last week that many assumed was related to Lambert’s tumultuous love life.

“Been taking the high road for a long time,” he wrote. “I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma.”

However, when asked directly about the tweet on Extra on Monday, Shelton denied any connection to his ex.

“It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that,” he said.