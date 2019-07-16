Miranda Lambert Reveals Personal Inspiration for ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’

Miranda Lambert is opening up about the personal inspiration about her upcoming new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” The song is the debut track from her upcoming, still-untitled seventh studio album.

“I wrote ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ with the Love Junkies, some of my favorite people to write with—Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey,” Lambert told Nash Country Daily. “And I had the title for a while written down in my phone. We like to talk about girly things and things going on in life when we write together. I feel like the song is just kind of a mix of scenarios that all of us have either been a part of or seen or something that’s happened in all of our lives, and realizing that when you have something in your life that’s a little unclean at times or hurtful or a moment that you wish would pass, it does all pass and it all comes out in the wash.

“That’s something that all of our moms would say to us when we were little — let’s not worry about a stain,” she added. “I’m really proud of it. It’s a really fun song.”

Lambert previously shared a snippet of the song on social media, announcing “It All Comes Out in the Wash” would be soon be released.

Y’all! My new single “It All Comes Out In The Wash” comes out next THURSDAY JULY 18th! #putthatsuckeronspin (Also stay tuned for some awesome new things with the legendary @EllenVUnwerth 😜) Written by yours truly and the Love Junkies! @lorimckennama @lizrose06 #hillarylindsey pic.twitter.com/mK9E6Colbf — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 11, 2019

Lambert tagged Ellen von Unwerth, a photographer and director, in the original tweet, which might be a clue in Lambert’s more recent tweet, alluding to the fact that another big announcement was on the way.

“In case y’all missed the news, I’ve got a new song “It All Comes Out in the Wash” premiering this Thursday at 6am ET!” Lambert tweeted. “And…I just may have something else up my sleeve for y’all that day too…[winking emoji].

Lambert has not yet revealed a record title or release date. Updates will be posted on Lambert’s website as available.

