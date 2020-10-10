Miranda Lambert's Photos of 'Shirtless Farm Husband' Brendan McLoughlin Have Fans Sounding Off

Miranda Lambert is loving life on the farm! The "Bluebird" and "Mama's Broken Heart" singer gave fans a glimpse into life at her homestead (reportedly located near Primm Springs, Tennessee) on Thursday. Lambert shared a few photos alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin as they worked in one of their fields.

The pair was loading hay on a trailer, with McLoughlin not wearing typically farm wear. He was shirtless, leading Lambert to fawn over him as her "shirtless farm husband." Twitter users had plenty to say about the photo set. Many loved to see what life-at-home is like for the 36-year-old singer-songwriter, and other liked seeing the rare look at her husband, whom she wed in January 2019. Others also judged McLoughlin for the attire choice, which likely led to some uncomfortable scratches for him. Additionally, some fans identified with the image, saying it reminded them of their own lives growing up on farms. Scroll through to see the photos and some Twitter users' reactions to them.