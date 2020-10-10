Miranda Lambert's Photos of 'Shirtless Farm Husband' Brendan McLoughlin Have Fans Sounding Off
Miranda Lambert is loving life on the farm! The "Bluebird" and "Mama's Broken Heart" singer gave fans a glimpse into life at her homestead (reportedly located near Primm Springs, Tennessee) on Thursday. Lambert shared a few photos alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin as they worked in one of their fields.
The pair was loading hay on a trailer, with McLoughlin not wearing typically farm wear. He was shirtless, leading Lambert to fawn over him as her "shirtless farm husband." Twitter users had plenty to say about the photo set. Many loved to see what life-at-home is like for the 36-year-old singer-songwriter, and other liked seeing the rare look at her husband, whom she wed in January 2019. Others also judged McLoughlin for the attire choice, which likely led to some uncomfortable scratches for him. Additionally, some fans identified with the image, saying it reminded them of their own lives growing up on farms. Scroll through to see the photos and some Twitter users' reactions to them.
Make hay while the sun shines y’all! ☀️
Thanks Tommy and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter#haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome💙 #farmfresh #johndeeregreen #hayday pic.twitter.com/lGlj1mQvcL— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 8, 2020
love the farm life and the fact that you re actually doing the hard work as well🙌🏻🙌🏻— Yasmine🍷 (@yasminedc1) October 9, 2020
Lawdy mercy! Love to see those smiles! Y’all are totally adorable! 😍❤️🤠— Yvonne Brazeal (@nerveandheart) October 9, 2020
That was my first thought too! Also, his hands must be feeling it without gloves on.— Jake Schmitz (@jakeschmitz952) October 9, 2020
I can ALREADY hear my dad yelling at me for this stacking job..... 😅 https://t.co/f7e5BWjkHz— Jentry Hobrock (@jentry_) October 9, 2020
What a WONDERFUL life!! Thank you for giving us a peek into your life. You are so awesome and down to earth. So glad you’ve found a great guy and are happy! You deserve it! 👍🏼— Daniela (@nascargal1439) October 9, 2020
I have never set foot on a farm in my life, but you both sure make it look appealing. 🐓🐑🐄🐖🐎☀️🚜— Tracey Mayfield (@Mizzzinfo) October 10, 2020
Idk if all of y’all have hauled hay before but I know I didn’t look like that after I did https://t.co/wrR799O5CT— Less Attractive Colt Bennett (@uglycoltbennett) October 9, 2020