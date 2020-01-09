Watch Miranda Lambert Perform ‘Tequila Does’ on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert went old-school country earlier this week, when Miranda Lambert performed “Tequila Does” during the nightly show. The song, from Lambert’s latest Wildcard album, was written by Lambert, along with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and inspired, at least in part, by her love of Texas.

“Usually every couple of years, when it’s time to write, we’ll disappear and go to a pasture somewhere, and stay for three days and have a fire and just write songs,” Lambert previously explained. “A lot of them end up being about Texas, because you’ve got three Texans out there. We wrote ‘Tin Man’ together, so we shared that really special moment together. So after that, writing something like ‘Tequila Does,’ was kind of like, ‘Let’s write a fun Texas honky tonk song.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert’s Wildcard has plenty of different influences on it, but it’s “Tequila Does” that best illustrates Lambert’s roots.

“It just is country. And country music makes me happy,” Lambert said of the song.. “No matter how rock or edgy or scorned you can get, when you come back to a country song, with a steel guitar, it makes my soul feel like its on fire. It’s my roots. It’s what I loved the most about the music that I grew up on, and that’s why I like making that kind of music.”

In fact, it was “Tequila Does” that at least partly inspired Lambert to invite Cody Johnson to join her on her upcoming Wildcard Tour, with the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum joining her for select dates as well.

“I guess I was feeling a little bit nostalgic and I might attribute that to one thing which is the song ‘Tequilas Does,’” Lambert told CMT of inviting the Texas-based acts.. “Because it’s kind of got me reminiscing about where I started. When I sing it every night, it puts me right back on the stage at Gruene Hall. I love that emotion, so I think I got a little nostalgic, so I’ve got all these Texans on the road with me.”

Lambert will head out on her Wildcard Tour, which also includes LANCO, on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Mississippi. She’ll take a break from the tour to head to the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for two trophies. Lambert is nominated for Best Country Song, for “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” as well as Best Country Album, for Pistol Annies‘ Interstate Gospel. Find tour dates at MirandaLambert.com.