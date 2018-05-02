Miranda Lambert Reportedly Shows No Remorse Over Relationship Scandal

Miranda Lambert reportedly feels no remorse when it comes to her new scandalous relationship.

After reports surfaced of the country music star dating Turnpike Troubadours’ Evan Felker, a scandal broke when it was revealed the romance first reportedly started while Lambert was still dating then-boyfriend Anderson East. At the time, Felker had also initiated divorce proceedings from his now-estranged wife, Staci Nelson.

After days of speculation and controversy, Us Weekly reports Lambert feels she did nothing wrong.

“Miranda knew Evan was married but that didn’t stop either of them,” an insider told the magazine. “She isn’t remorseful.”

The source also said the singer insists on her innocence when it comes to the dissolution of Felker’s marriage.

“Miranda didn’t steal Evan from his wife,” the source added.

Lambert’s relationship drama seems to mimic her past loves, as she moved on with East just months after she ended her marriage of four years to Blake Shelton.

And before Shelton, Lambert reportedly broke the heart of then-love Jeff Allen, who called out her “wandering eye” in an April 26 tweet.

“It seems like this is a pattern for her,” A second source told Us Weekly.

Turnpike Troubadours opened for Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies during multiple dates in February, and the band will also open for Lambert and Little Big Town on select dates during the group’s joint Bandwagon Tour, which begins in July.

Felker reportedly blindsided Nelson with the divorce request, which was reportedly filed just 15 days after he met Lambert in person for the first time. A source told PEOPLE the pair began communicating via text message in January.

“They had never met and she had started texting him about looking forward to playing together and getting to know each other and maybe they could write because she really liked his writing sort of thing,” the insider said. “It started very much about work. He was completely thrilled. By the time he was leaving for tour, it had become a lot flirtier.”

Lambert’s ex Shelton appeared to sympathize with Felker’s wife. He posted a cryptic tweet last week that many assumed was related to Lambert’s tumultuous love life.

“Been taking the high road for a long time,” he wrote. “I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma.”

However, when asked directly about the tweet on Extra on Monday, Shelton denied any connection to his ex.

“It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that,” he said.