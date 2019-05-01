Miranda Lambert Celebrates National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day With New Photo

Miranda Lambert celebrated National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30 by sharing a new photo of herself alongside mother, Beverly, with both of them holding adorable small dogs.

Every day should be #NationalAdoptaShelterPetDay 💕 We are counting down the days until the #MuttNationMarch and our annual adoption event at #CMAfest! ⁣

Have you signed up to march with us?? 🐾https://t.co/BfYa0TAyyE pic.twitter.com/Vyu0pM1LmB — Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation (@MuttNation) April 30, 2019

“Every day should be [National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day],” Lambert posted on social media. “We are counting down the days until the [MuttNation March] and our annual adoption event at [CMA Fest]!”

Lambert previously announced she would bring MuttNation, the non-profit she started with her mother in 2009, back to CMA Fest to celebrate its decade of service.

“This year is [MuttNation]’s 10th Anniversary and we’re bringing back the [MuttNation March] presented by [Tractor Supply] to kick-off [CMA Fest] and Celebrate,” Lambert captioned the video, which showed footage of last year’s event. “The more people that march, the more dogs we can help! Register at MuttNation.com.” ⁣

Lambert and Beverly started MuttNation to help promote animal adoption, as well as raise money to support shelters, and help in times of disasters and other emergencies. While music will always be Lambert’s passion, she is equally as focused on helping animals in need.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert previously stated. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

The 35-year-old knows MuttNation wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is, without the support of her loyal fans.

“My fans always amaze me with their compassion and generosity,” Lambert boasted. “Knowing so many of us share this love for shelter pets adds another special connection between us and when I get to hear some of the fans’ stories about their rescues, it always touches my heart.”

More information on MuttNation, including the CMA Fest march, can be found at the organization’s website.

