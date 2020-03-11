Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Surpasses Goal for Tornado Relief Funds as Need Continues

A little more than a week after the deadly tornado impacted Nashville, Miranda Lambert is continuing to raise money for animals who have been displaced, as well as shelter needs as their population increases. The “Bluebird” singer urged fans to continue donating on Tuesday, March 10, ultimately surpassing her goal of $37,500.

“Thanks so much for showing so much love to shelter pets impacted by the tornado in Tennessee!” Lambert posted. “We’re so close to reaching our goal. A friendly reminder to support if you can… muttnation.com/tornado.”

It didn’t take long for Lambert to start helping, in the aftermath of the tornado’s destruction. The Texas native immediately posted on Instagram, asking for help for Nashville’s Metro Animal Center, later vowing to match each donation made to her MuttNation Foundation for animals in areas impacted by the storm.

“Hey, y’all. I came over to MAC [Metro Animal Center], and I wanted to visit and catch up with everybody, and see what was going on with shelters in the affected counties. MAC has been taking in displaced dogs, and have informed me they’re going to get quite a bit of an increase of displaced dogs and strays over the next couple of weeks, after dogs come out of hiding, and the noise dies down from the storms.

“So I just want to inform everybody to be aware that if you’re missing a dog, it could be at your local shelter,” she continued. “If you wanna help and donate, you can to your local shelter; this is mine, but you can go in all of the affected counties, and see if they need supplies, if they need volunteers. Donate your time or money, or both.”

Lambert will head to Australia later this month for two shows, before she resumes her Wildcard Tour. The second leg begins on April 23 in Boise, Idaho, and will wrap up on May 9. Cody Johnson and LANCO will continue as her opening acts.

To help Lambert’s efforts in tornado relief, visit MuttNation.com.

