Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris to Perform at Maui Songwriters Festival

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are heading to Hawaii! The female country superstars are part of a list of artists and songwriters, including Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch and The Highwomen member Natalie Hemby, who will perform their own songs at the Maui Songwriters Festival, held Dec. 5 to 7 in Maui.

“I had such a great time at BMI’s Maui Songwriters Festival last year and can’t wait to be part of it again this December,” Lambert said in a statement. “I love that we can all come together and celebrate songwriters in such a beautiful place.”

“I am thrilled to be returning to the Maui Songwriters Festival this year. I first attended two years ago and fell in love with the island,” Morris added. “BMI has such a great track record for bringing talent to this festival and it’s such a unique experience.”

Morris will be joining Lambert for part of Lambert’s upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. All of Lambert’s opening acts are female artists, a decision that was at least partly inspired by Morris.

“I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because [Maren Morris] is inspiring me, she’s kicking a––,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “And I love Elle King.”

“Then thinking about new artists,” she continued, “I always try and bring a young female singer-songwriter, so then having Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who are all beasts in their own way. It came together organically.”

Both Lambert and Morris are accomplished songwriters, penning many of their own hits. Morris just received a few new accolades for her songwriting, thanks to the success of some of her recent songs.

tequila was served tonight. GIRL, The Bones, and Rich are gold and HERO IS AN EFFING PLATINUM ALBUM! Thank you Sony, my Columbia team and thank you to every writer, player, and fan who made this possible. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qBFRlLn8zq — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 16, 2019

“Tequila was served tonight,” Morris posted on social media. “GIRL, The Bones, and Rich are gold and HERO IS AN EFFING PLATINUM ALBUM! Thank you Sony, my Columbia team and thank you to every writer, player, and fan who made this possible [joy emojis].”

Lambert just announced she would also be speaking at the upcoming Country Radio Seminar, held early next year in Nashville, where Carrie Underwood will speak as well.

Tickets for the Maui Songwriters Festival go on sale on Aug. 25. Find more information by visiting the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz