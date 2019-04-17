Miranda Lambert Once Made Tenille Townes Cry on the Road

Tenille Townes will soon hit the road with Miranda Lambert on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, but it won’t be the first time Townes joined Lambert on tour. The rising star previously opened for Lambert and Little Big Town, on their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour, where Lambert made Townes cry, in the best way possible.

“It was my very first tour and night on a bus, first time playing an amphitheater, last summer,” Townes recalled to Taste of Country. “She ran to Target and got me this duffel bag filled with goodies and said, ‘These are your tour bus essentials.’”

The bag also included a hand-written note by Lambert to Townes, which brought Townes to tears.

“We’ve had a couple of moments where we’ve had heart-to-heart chats and just telling me she’s there for me if I ever need anything,” Townes said. “That means the world to me coming from her.”

Lambert just announced her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, which includes Pistol Annies on all shows, along with a rotating list of opening acts that includes Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Townes joining Lambert on the road.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said in a statement. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together.

“Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way,” continued the superstar. They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Townes admitted she was blown away by Lambert’s invitation to join her on the road.

“Freaking out right now and completely honoured to be a part of this tour!!!!!” the Canadian said. “What a dream. It’s a crazy thing to get to watch and learn from someone you look up to so much. Thank you Miranda Lambert for having me….”

Tickets for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill