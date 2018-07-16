Watch Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Perform ‘Girl Crush’ and ‘Tin Man’

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town hinted that there would be plenty of collaborating on each other’s songs on their joint The Bandwagon Tour, and so far both acts are living up to their promise. On their opening night on July 12, in Charlotte, N.C., Lambert and LBT collaborated on several of their hits, including Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Lambert’s “Tin Man.”

On “Girl Crush,” Lambert and Karen Fairchild took turns on lead vocals, with all the Little Big Town members and Lambert all on stage together.

On “Tin Man,” which earned Lambert a recent ACM Award for Song of the Year, Lambert started out by herself on stage, before Little Big Town joined the Texas native for background harmonies on the final part of the song.

Both Little Big Town and Lambert have been fans of each other for years, which makes their time together on the road that much more meaningful.

“Honest to God, there isn’t a song of hers that I wouldn’t want to sing,” Fairchild tells Rolling Stone Country. “I remember hearing ‘The House That Built Me’ and having to pull my car over from tears. I feel that way about so much of her stuff. Nobody owns the stage like Miranda does, and she has those total kicka–– moments, and she just kills it.”

Little Big Town and Lambert worked out details of the tour, including who would sing on what, the old-fashioned way – by getting together and hashing out details.

“We’ve been brainstorming about what songs to do for awhile during a bunch of back-porch hanging meetings,” says Fairchild. “We’ve come up with some ideas that we think the fans are going to love of combining songs and also covering things. We won’t know until these next few days in rehearsals.”

The two superstars also collaborated on songs like “White Liar,” “Boondocks,” “Little Red Wagon” and “Goodbye Earl,” among others, before wrapping up their show with a joint effort on the classic “Lean on Me.”

Little Big Town currently has an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in their honor. The Power of Four, which includes awards, memorabilia and artifacts from their childhood to overwhelming success, will be open until June of 2019.

Turnpike Troubadours and Tenille Townes are serving as the opening acts on The Bandwagon Tour. Find dates and venue information at MirandaLambert.com and Little BigTown.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt