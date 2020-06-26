Miranda Lambert Jokes About Why Fans Might See Her Running

✖

Summer brings with it a number of seasonal perks, and Miranda Lambert is taking full advantage of one of them. In a recent post on Instagram, the country star revealed her newfound love of the ice cream truck, sharing a photo of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin holding a pair of sweet treats in front of the aforementioned vehicle.

In her caption, Lambert wrote that growing up "on a dirt road" in East Texas, ice cream trucks didn't exactly drive down her street. "The closest thing we had to an ice cream truck was mom’s homemade cool-aid freezer pops," she wrote. "Sometimes after school we got a Dairy Queen blizzard. (Can I get an amen on the Oreo blizzard anyone?)" The "Bluebird" singer is currently in New York with family, and she wrote that an ice cream truck stopped by for the kids in the area, but she was happy to join in. "I picked a rainbow snow cone," she shared. "I don’t like adulting that much so anytime I can just follow the music of the ice cream truck to happiness I want to." Lambert added that if fans see her running from now on, "you know why." "I’m either running to ice cream or running it off!" she concluded, adding the hashtags #purejoy and #icecreamyouscream.

Lambert and McLoughlin recently took a road trip to New York in their newly-purchased 2020 Airstream Globetrotter. "It was a nice change of pace," Lambert wrote in a May "update on glamp life" on Instagram. "Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused." She added that she enjoys driving the Airstream but that McLoughin has also taken on his fair share of driving duties and "is the best navigator."

"We can set up camp in under 10 minutes once we pull in," her post continued, sharing some of the couple's preferred camping methods and recipes. "Took a few times but we worked out the kinks. One of my favorite things on this trip was making dads classic recipe 'campfire casserole' in our Dutch Oven on the camp fire coals! Of course we had to face time Rick Lambert to make sure we knew the tricks of the trade, but Brendan has cooking anything in this cast iron down to an art now."