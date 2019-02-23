Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Starred in Viral ‘Cupid Shuffle’ Video

Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, got a taste of fame long before tying the knot with the Grammy-winning country music star. The New York City police officer was spotted in a viral video from 2015, dancing the “Cupid Shuffle.”

McLoughlin was the “hot cop” who appeared in the viral video of a police officer joining in a dance with civilians during New York City’s Pride Parade in 2015, notes TMZ.

The original video spread on Facebook, when McLoughlin shared the video himself. “Cops have fun too #pride #prideparade #nypd #communitypolicing #bratton,” he wrote in the caption for the video, reports Gothamist.

McLoughlin deleted his Facebook page, including the original video. However, it survives on YouTube from a different view.

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in late January, but Lambert waited until Feb. 16 to announce the nuptials.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, along with a heart emoji and “#theone.”

Before Lambert’s tweet, there were no reports of Lambert even dating McLoughlin. Twitter detectives later discovered he is a New York police officer, and paparazzi photos of the couple walking around New York with wedding rings visible.

Since suddenly becoming famous, McLoughlin was reportedly reassigned. McLoughlin is a member of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan, so he would patrol Times Square on foot. TMZ reported he was temporarily moved to a “more covert position” and will reportedly be placed on driver duty, which includes driving his superiors around the city.

Aside from being the “hot cop” in a viral video, McLoughlin moonlighted as a model. In fact, romance novelist Cassia Brightmore revealed that McLoughlin was the model on the cover of her novel Lincoln Hospital.

McLoughlin and Lambert met in November, when he was working during her appearance on Good Morning America with Pistol Annies. In November, McLoughlin welcomed a son with Kailah Rettinger, but was engaged to another woman, Jackie Bruno, when he found out about the baby. That engagement reportedly ended when McLoughlin told her about the baby with Rettinger.

“[Jackie] just wants to say that he’s just a lying, cheating, no good piece of garbage,” Carol Bruno, Bruno’s mother, told Us Weekly, adding that McLoughlin was living “a secret double life.”

“He told her to keep it [the engagement] quiet because he knew about the baby on the way,” Carol claimed. “He’s just a lying, cheating, conniving, narcissistic [person].”

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.